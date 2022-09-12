Stephen Curry revealed his thoughts on potentially reuniting with Kevin Durant in the Golden State Warriors. Check out what he said about it.

Kevin Durant's sweepstakes were the biggest story in the NBA offseason. His desire to leave the Brooklyn Nets right after signing a huge contract extension with them was a major surprise, but the outcome wasn't.

The Nets set an asking price that was just impossible to meet. No team was willing to give up everything they asked in return for Durant's four-year contract, so he had no choice but to change his mind and stay.

Durant was linked to a potential return to the Bay area to play for the Golden State Warriors again. That's why Stephen Curry recently shared his true thoughts on him and teaming up again in the future.

NBA News: Stephen Curry Was Never Hesitant About A KD Reunion

"There was a conversation internally amongst us about 'If he was available, would you?' Every team has those conversations, and obviously in our situation, they’re gonna call me and ask me, 'How do you feel about it?' I was never hesitant," Curry told Rolling Stone. "The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD’s a really good dude."

“if anybody’s saying that you wouldn’t entertain that conversation — no disrespect to anybody on our team — but you don’t know how things work. But you also understand, like, if we run this thing back, I’ve got complete confidence in my team that we can win it again, as constructed," Curry added. "So, all those things were true. And it started with me wanting to play with KD at the beginning. Yeah, it’s about winning, it’s about having fun, playing the game of basketball. And that was part of the reaction of, like, ‘Yeah, it’d be amazing.’ What does that actually mean?”

Curry and KD weren't the closest of friends, but they always got along. Also, they're two of the most disruptive offensive forces in NBA history, so obviously, teaming up gives them another big shot at winning a championship.

Still, the Warriors are stacked as it is, and they wouldn't want to jeopardize their future by trading all their assets for another title run with KD. So, unfortunately, this reunion may never happen.