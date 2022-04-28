The Miami Heat may be going through the best of times, as they recently saw off the Atlanta Hawks to advance in their quest for the NBA championship. Jimmy Butler, however, has cost himself and his team $15,000.

The mood is great in South Beach as the Miami Heat have taken another step towards the ultimate goal in the 2021-22 NBA playoffs. After clinching the first seed in the East, Erik Spoelstra's men picked up where they left off in the postseason.

The Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks in five games to make it through the second round, fueling their championship aspirations after an impressive regular season. Miami showed its credentials against Atlanta, proving its defense can shut down a star like Trae Young.

Even though the Hawks added some drama to the series by winning Game 3, the Heat looked far from threatened despite they had to sweat to advance. It's safe to say that everyone at the locker room is enjoying this moment, but they may have to be aware of how they celebrate - especially Jimmy Butler.

Here's why Jimmy Butler, Heat were fined $15K each

The Heat pulled off a much-needed win at home on Tuesday to book a place in the next round of the playoffs. Jimmy Butler missed the game through a knee injury, but being on the sidelines didn't prevent him from taking the spotlight.

Late in the second quarter, Butler made an obscene gesture right after his team scored a 3-pointer to extend its lead in the game. Even though it made his teammates laugh, it wasn't funny at all for the league, who fined Butler $15,000. The Heat were also fined $15,000 for posting a GIF about it on social media.