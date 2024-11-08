NBA News: Victor Wembanyama makes something clear about Spurs teammate amid slow season start

The San Antonio Spurs have endured a challenging start to the NBA regular season, and Victor Wembanyama is well aware of it. In response, the French phenom delivered an encouraging message to a teammate he believes could play a pivotal role in turning things around.

The San Antonio Spurs have faced a tough start to the 2024-25 NBA season, with an inconsistent 4-5 record compounded by the unexpected health concerns of head coach Gregg Popovich, which worried basketball fans everywhere. Among the team’s struggles, Victor Wembanyama has received his share of criticism, but he remains optimistic, expressing hope tied to the return of a key teammate.

Devin Vassell, one of the Spurs‘ standout players, has been missed throughout the first nine games of the season. Sidelined due to offseason surgery on a fractured right foot, Vassell is nearing a return to the court—a development Wembanyama eagerly anticipates.

“Just really, really happy…It is just going to be a pleasure seeing him having fun with us again,” Wembanyama said, as quoted by journalist Tom Orsborn. The French center is well aware of Vassell’s talent and the significant impact he has on the team, viewing his return as a crucial boost for the Spurs.

Wembanyama also emphasized Vassell’s potential to help the Spurs get back on track. “Of course he’s going to be a major part of our story, so we can’t wait to get back to getting better together,” he added, signaling confidence in his teammate’s ability to influence their season positively.

Devin Vassell #24 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter at Moda Center on December 28, 2023 in Portland, Oregon.

When will Devin Vassell return?

Vassell last played an official game for the San Antonio Spurs on March 29, during the final stretch of the previous NBA season. That night, he delivered a strong performance against the New York Knicks with 23 points, seven assists, and two rebounds in 45 minutes.

After 224 days away from the court, Vassell has received medical clearance and is expected to suit up for the Spurs’ upcoming game against the Utah Jazz this Saturday at the AT&T Center.

Can Vassell be the spark the Spurs need?

The Spurs have struggled to meet the high expectations placed on them this season. While Wembanyama has shown flashes of brilliance, it’s evident that he needs strong support from his teammates to make a significant impact in the Western Conference.

With veteran guard Chris Paul providing leadership and Vassell set to return, the Spurs might finally have the pieces needed to improve their performance. Interim coach Mitch Johnson, stepping in for Popovich, faces the challenge of maximizing this talent and creating a cohesive, competitive unit. Vassell’s return could mark a turning point for San Antonio, offering a chance to build momentum and reshape their narrative for the season.