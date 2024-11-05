NBA News: Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama shares concern over coach Popovich’s health

The young French phenom Victor Wembanyama is in his first season in the NBA and has already become a key player for the San Antonio Spurs. However, the absence of coach Gregg Popovich due to health issues has created uncertainty within the team.

Popovich is renowned for his ability to develop young talent. Players like David Robinson and Tim Duncan became legends under his guidance. Wembanyama, with his unique combination of height, skill, and intelligence, has the potential to follow in the footsteps of these great players.

The Spurs are hopeful that Gregg Popovich recovers soon and can return to the court. His leadership and experience are critical to the team’s success and to Wembanyama’s development. Wembanyama himself spoke about the coach’s absence.

“Of course, we all miss him, we hope he’s alright,” said Victor Wembanyama regarding Coach Popovich’s absence. “We know he’s going to come back. We know he’s going to come back earlier than he probably should, but that’s Pop,” Wembanyama said, according to NBA writer Paul Garcia.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts after a foul from Nicolas Batum #33 of the LA Clippers during a 113-104 Clippers win at Intuit Dome on November 04, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Who is the interim coach of the Spurs?

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Mitch Johnson has taken over interim coaching duties indefinitely while coach Gregg Popovich recovers. The team trusts Johnson to maintain Popovich’s standards and continue guiding Wembanyama and his teammates through this challenging period.

The future of the Spurs

Despite Popovich’s absence, the Spurs have continued to show a competitive performance. Wembanyama has been impressive, but the team still faces challenges on both defense and offense. The Spurs must stay resilient as they approach the upcoming games of the NBA season.