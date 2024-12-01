NBA News: Warriors' Stephen Curry gets real about Steve Kerr's 13-man rotation decision

The Golden State Warriors suffered their fourth straight loss, falling 113-105 to the Phoenix Suns in NBA regular season action. Despite the defeat, the return of Stephen Curry provided Warriors good news. The two-time MVP spoke candidly about head coach Steve Kerr’s decision to use a 13-man rotation in the game.

During the loss, Kerr made the unconventional choice to play every available player, opting for a full 13-man rotation—the deepest a team can go. After the game, Curry shared his perspective on the strategy and hinted at the possibility of adjustments moving forward.

“Do we need to shorten it?” Curry said, as reported by Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “We probably need to be more predictable on a night-to-night basis so guys can get a little bit of a rhythm. Is that shortening it one or two guys? Maybe.”

Kerr’s approach worked well early in the season, helping the Warriors lead the NBA Western Conference. However, with the team now sitting at 12-7 and in fourth place, the coach may need to reassess whether to stick with the same rotation strategy or make changes.

Steve Kerr talks with Stephen Curry courtside during a break in the first half of a game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. (IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

Curry on the tough decisions Kerr has to make

Curry acknowledged the tough decisions Kerr faces when managing the rotation, citing Moses Moody as an example. Moody played just two minutes against the Suns despite recent strong performances. “It’s hard as hell,” Curry admitted. “No two ways around it.”

He elaborated on the challenges: “Mo played two minutes tonight. Kyle played seven. Two games ago, Mo [Moody] had a stretch where he had 15 (points) and then played four minutes in the second half. It’s hard for everybody. Coach’s job is to make those tough decisions. It’s our job to help him. If you’re not playing, don’t pout, don’t bring the locker room down. It doesn’t help anybody. Including yourself.”

Curry talks about his knee injury

In addition to his comments on the rotation, Curry addressed his recent bilateral knee tendinitis, which kept him out of the Warriors‘ previous game, a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“They felt good tonight,” Curry said, via Anthony Slater, referring to the condition of both knees. “It was a rough start. I had to play better in the first half—get myself going. I just was testing it out, seeing how they would respond with a little break, but it was good all the way through.”

Curry added: “When you miss a little bit—I was only out one game—the juices started flowing in the second half, and hopefully that carries over.”