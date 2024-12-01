NBA News: Warriors HC Steve Kerr makes something clear regarding Stephen Curry's return to the squad

The Golden State Warriors‘ struggles persist following another defeat, despite the return of Stephen Curry. With Curry back from injury, the Warriors suffered their fourth consecutive loss in the NBA regular season. Head coach Steve Kerr addressed the media in a post-game press conference, offering insight into the team’s ongoing challenges.

Nothing lasts forever, and Warriors fans understand that better than anyone. While Curry has long been an idol for the team’s supporters, it’s becoming clear that age is starting to take its toll. It’s not just the loss to the Suns that prompted head coach Kerr to speak to the media; he also took a moment to address Curry directly.

“He wasn’t moving like he usually does,” Kerr said about Curry in the first quarter, following his return from injury. The statement highlights the reality of being a 36-year-old player, tasked with maintaining peak performance in every game. However, that wasn’t enough to secure a win against the Suns.

Kerr described Curry’s performance, saying, “A little slow in the first half, but he got going in the second half and looked fine.” Despite Curry’s sluggish start, the Warriors fought to close the gap, winning the third quarter. However, the Suns’ dominance, led by Kevin Durant and his teammates, had already taken hold on the floor.

Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors (R) and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors look on against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena

Kerr on Curry’s age

It’s never easy for fans to hear analysts and insiders discuss the reality of aging in professional sports. Despite his youthful appearance, Curry is set to turn 37 next year, and with that comes the growing physical demands of the NBA, where new, younger talent enters the league every season.

Kerr addressed Curry’s age and how it influences his performance, particularly in the game against the Suns: “He’s 36. This is all part of getting older. Managing his minutes, his body.” While Curry’s age may present challenges, it’s important to acknowledge that overcoming injuries becomes more difficult with each year spent competing at the highest level.

Curry delivered a message about game plan

As one of the most experienced players on the court, Curry possesses an ability to see things others might miss. After the Warriors’ loss to the Suns, Curry shared his thoughts on the team’s rotations and the adjustments that Kerr made in response to Phoenix’s game plan.

“It’s always difficult to predict what it is going to happen. You’d have to make adjustments, whatever that means. Everybody that to be ready what they are asked to do and if you are not playing stay sharp. It’s hard as ***, no two ways around it,” Curry said.

Curry added: “Mo played 2 minutes a night, Kyle played like 7 three games ago. Coaches job is to make those tough decisions, you have to help him. If you don’t play, don’t pout, don’t bring the locker room down, it doesn’t help anybody including yourself. Hopefully we turn this ship around and everybody is happy again.”