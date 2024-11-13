Stephen Curry, the NBA's three-point king, not only shines on the court with the Warriors but also in the bank. His fortune keeps growing and here, check out his current net worth and more.

The story of Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors star who plays in the point guard position, and his rise to becoming the highest-paid player in the NBA is one of perseverance and evolution both on and off the court.

From his early days, when many doubted his potential to make an impact in the league, he defied expectations and revolutionized the game with his exceptional accuracy and leadership, especially now as a key player for the Warriors .

In an era where LeBron James dominated the court and held the title of the highest-paid basketball player with a billion-dollar fortune, Curry has finally taken the top spot, underscoring his growing influence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Stephen’s Curry net worth in 2024?

Stephen Curry is not only one of the richest players in the league, but he has also become No. 1 both on and off the court, especially when it comes to money. As of November 2024, he has a net worth of $250 million.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on May 01, 2022. (Source: Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Sportskeeda and Forbes reported that his wealth primarily comes from his NBA earnings, endorsement deals and investments. Throughout his career, the star has earned over $350 million from his NBA contracts.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry salary and contract

Stephen Curry is currently one of the highest-paid players in the NBA. In August 2021, he signed a four-year extension with the Golden State Warriors for $215 million, covering the 2022-23 to 2025-26 seasons.

Specifically, he earned $51.9 million in 2023-24, will earn $55.7 million in 2024-25, and $59.6 million in 2025-26. By the end of this contract, he will have earned over $400 million just in NBA salary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal also marked Curry as the first player in NBA history to sign two contracts exceeding $200 million, highlighting his significant value to both the Warriors and the league, as Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Stephen Curry’s season salaries with the Warriors

2022 – 2023: $48 million

2023 – 2024: $51.9 million

2024 – 2025: $55.7 million

2025 – 2026: $59.6 million

2026 – 2027: $62.1 million

Advertisement

Stephen Curry’s endorsements

Stephen Curry has an extensive list of endorsements, with his most prominent partnership being with Under Armour, where he launched the Curry Brand, a line similar to Nike’s Jordan brand, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors for a photo during the Warriors Media Day on September 25, 2022. (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Also, he has deals with companies like Chase, Infiniti, Rakuten and other major brands. He generates between $40 to $55 million annually from these endorsements, placing him among the highest-earning athletes in advertising.

His most prominent collaboration to date remains with Under Armour, with whom he signed an agreement in 2023. This partnership, initially focused on his signature shoe line, is projected to generate around $1 billion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stephen Curry’s investments

Stephen Curry has built an impressive investment portfolio, especially as an active figure in Silicon Valley. He continues to expand his influence, focusing on companies that align with his personal values.

A cornerstone of his investment approach is Penny Jar Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm he co-founded, which focuses on consumer and enterprise technology startups, according to Signal NFX.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018. (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Penny Jar Capital supports innovative founders through mentorship and resources, highlighting Curry’s desire to impact the business world in a way similar to his career in the NBA.

Advertisement

Additionally, he has diversified his investments beyond venture capital. He holds stakes in a variety of companies, particularly in consumer technology, including brands focused on wellness and finance.

This includes his investment in companies like Tonal (a home fitness company) and the hydration brand Oxigen. His interest in sustainable technology also led him to invest in TMRW Sports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charity work

Curry has dedicated significant resources to charitable work. Along with his wife, Ayesha, he co-founded the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation in 2019 to address critical needs in underserved communities in the Bay Area.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors poses for the media during the Warriors Media Day at Chase Center on September 30, 2024. (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The foundation primarily focuses on three areas: providing children with access to nutritious meals, supporting early literacy and creating safe spaces for physical activity.

Advertisement

Through this initiative, the Currys have distributed over 25 million meals, revitalized 12 playgrounds and invested $6 million in literacy programs, according to sources like Clutch Point and Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

Additionally, his foundation partnered with No Kid Hungry to expand access to food for children in Oakland, with Ayesha Curry playing an active role in advocating in Congress for the expansion of food security programs.

In 2023, he was awarded the NBA’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award, recognizing his work in social justice, including his efforts to improve educational opportunities and promote gender equality in sports.

Advertisement