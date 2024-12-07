NBA News: Young Heat rising star Nikola Jovic reveals frustration amid lack of playing time

The Miami Heat are gearing up to host the Phoenix Suns following a dominant 134-93 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in a NBA regular season game. However, questions loom about the absence of promising young forward Nikola Jovic, who hasn’t played a single minute in the team’s last six games.

Jovic’s benching is particularly surprising, considering he started in the first eight games of the season for the Heat under head coach Erik Spoelstra. Speaking to The Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang after Friday’s practice, Jovic opened up about his situation.

“Of course, I’m frustrated just because I’m not playing,” Jovic admitted. “But it just shows you that I can keep working on myself. That’s what I’m doing now. You got to gain that trust back from the coaches and everyone.”

The Serbian forward remains confident in his abilities despite the lack of opportunities. “I know I’m good enough, I know I’m a good player,” Jovic added. “I don’t think it’s that. It’s the style of basketball play, the things that coach wants from certain lineups, it’s just something that, I guess, I’m not fitting right now. That’s why I got to work on those things and get back. I’m really not questioning how good I am now.”

Nikola Jovic #5 of the Miami Heat against theIndiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Jovic on improving his overall game

When asked about what specific areas of his game need improvement to fit into Spoelstra’s system, Jovic emphasized the importance of elevating his overall skill set rather than focusing on one aspect.

“I don’t think there’s one thing,” Jovic explained. “I got to work on everything. Maybe three-point shooting—this year it hasn’t been great. I don’t think it was awful, but it should be better. I feel like you always got to improve. I don’t really have one thing I can tell you right now that I got to improve, but just my overall game.”

Jovic’s desire to start for the Heat

As any player would, Jovic has his sights set on earning a starting role for the Heat but acknowledges the challenges that come with staying in the first unit. “First of all, I want to start. That’s the main thing,” Jovic said. “But it’s hard to really show yourself with the first unit. I don’t mind it.”

He elaborated on the precarious nature of his role. “But if you’re not winning, someone who’s probably going to fall out of the first unit, it’s probably going to be me or whoever is that fifth guy. It’s really hard to be good,” Jovic said. “You got to be in the right spot and everything. But it’s an honor to be in the first unit.”