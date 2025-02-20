Trending topics:
NHL

Penguins star Evgeni Malkin makes bold prediction on Sidney Crosby’s Canada vs Mike Sullivan’s USA

Mired in a difficult choice, Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin voiced his prediction in the winner between Sidney Crosby's Team Canada meeting with Mike Sullivan's Team USA.

By Federico O'donnell

Sidney Crosby #87 of Team Canada looks on during the first period in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game against Team United States at TD Garden on February 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.
The Four Nations Face-Off has been a treat for fans to watch, as well as for NHL players who didn’t make their country’s roster, or whose countries didn’t make the cut for the tournament. Such was the case for Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin, who is watching from afar as his teammate Sidney Crosby clashes with his head coach Mike Sullivan in the final between Team USA and Team Canada.

The Penguins are gearing up for the NHL regular season’s resumption on Saturday, but they can’t help but set their attention on the marquee matchup between the USA and Canada for the Four Nations title.

Malkin was at a crossroads when asked to declare his prediction for the decisive game, and the Penguins star didn’t shy away from naming his winner, even if it could bring consequences as Sullivan and Crosby return to the City of Bridges.

“I know Sid and Sully, it’s hard choice. But I think Canada will win,Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin firmly stated, via Pens Inside Scoop.

Sidney Crosby #87 of Team Canada skates against the Team Sweden during the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre on February 12, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec.

Malkin’s message on Sullivan

Sullivan has led Crosby, Malkin, and the Penguins to two Stanley Cup victories and has been a cornerstone of the franchise’s success in the 2010s. When asked about his coach, Malkin had nothing but praise.

Team Canada confirms bad news for Sidney Crosby, rest of the players as star teammate is ruled out vs Team USA

see also

see also

Team Canada confirms bad news for Sidney Crosby, rest of the players as star teammate is ruled out vs Team USA

“We know [Mike Sullivan] cares about the team. He cares about every player. 6 or 7am every morning, he’s in the office, he’s watching video and talking to other coaches. He’s trying to control everything, he loves hockey. He deserves everything.”

