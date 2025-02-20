Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony delivers a bold message to a Wolves star about being the face of the NBA

With the inevitable departure of icons like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, the NBA is searching for its next face. One name rising to the forefront is Anthony Edwards, the young Minnesota Timberwolves star whose combination of talent, charisma, and explosiveness has positioned him as one of the league’s most electrifying players. According to Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, Edwards’ destiny as the new face of the NBA is inevitable.

During a conversation on Wave Sports + Entertainment, Anthony made it clear that Edwards can’t run from what’s coming. “I love Ant, but you can’t run from that, especially when everybody is trying to give you the face; you can’t run from that,” Anthony stated.

His words reflect the weight that comes with being the NBA’s marquee star—a role that extends beyond on-court performance and requires becoming a global media figure.

Does Edwards have what it takes?

Edwards has already shown he has the talent for the job. His explosive athleticism, scoring ability, and boundless confidence have propelled the Timberwolves into Western Conference contention. However, being the face of the NBA isn’t just about stats—it demands consistency, leadership, and a mindset that separates a superstar from the rest.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in action during the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

When LeBron entered the league in 2003, he carried the “Chosen One” label from day one. Durant, though less hyped initially, quickly cemented himself as a dominant force. Curry revolutionized basketball with his three-point shooting, reshaping the game’s very foundation.

Edwards is still building his legacy, but he has qualities that make him unique. His swagger and charisma evoke a young Michael Jordan, his explosiveness mirrors early Dwyane Wade, and his relentless aggression makes him a nightmare for defenders. The real question is: Can he translate those attributes into sustained success and championships?

Marketing and media exposure: a crucial factor

Carmelo Anthony also emphasized the off-court side of superstardom. “You can’t reject it and then be in four out of five commercials,” Anthony pointed out.

And he’s right. Edwards has already begun appearing in major marketing campaigns, landing endorsements with Adidas and other brands. His vibrant personality and flashy style make him a natural fit for the business side of basketball—an essential trait for any global sports icon.

However, balancing stardom with elite performance is no easy task. LeBron and Curry mastered this equilibrium, excelling both as media figures and all-time greats on the court. Edwards is on the right path, but his next step is clear: leading Minnesota to sustained success.

Can Edwards take over the league?

The talent is undeniable. The charisma is there. What remains to be seen is whether Edwards can guide the Timberwolves to historic achievements—something no star has done in the franchise’s history. If he can take Minnesota to the NBA Finals or even win a championship, the conversation about him being the league’s next face won’t be hypothetical—it will be reality.

For now, the league is watching closely. The LeBron-KD-Curry era is nearing its end, and Anthony Edwards has all the tools to become the next great face of the NBA. Will he embrace the challenge? Time will tell.