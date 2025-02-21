Brady Tkachuk was important to Team USA throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off, which ended with Team Canada winning the title in overtime with a golden goal by Connor McDavid. Captain Sidney Crosby‘s team lifted the championship trophy, and Matthew Tkachuk‘s brother broke the silence.

Brady scored a goal for Team USA. Both he and his brother Matthew were questionable for the big game, but the Ottawa Senators’ left winger missed Wednesday’s practice due to illness and was pulled in the first period of Team Sweden’s loss.

Losing a big game at home is not a good feeling, especially when the expectations were so high because of the rivalry between the two teams. Crosby was part of a night of glory, just as he was 15 years ago in the Olympics, even though the U.S. showed great offensive power. For Brady Tkachuk, the outcome is unfair.

Brady Tkachuk’s strong comment on loss to Team Canada

“This sucks. I thought this team deserved more. I think we left absolutely everything out there. I know it was a 10-day tournament, but it felt like we’d been playing together for this whole year. This is such a close group. This group is something special and I know we’re going to have a lot of success down the road,” Brady Tkachuk said according to NHL.com.

Brady Tkachuk #7 of Team United States celebrates with Matthew Tkachuk #19 after scoring a goal against Jordan Binnington #50 of Team Canada during the first period in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game at TD Garden

Brady Tkachuk spoke about Matthew Tkachuk’s injury.

As was the case against Team Canada in the 4 Nations Round Robin, Matthew Tkachuk was unable to play in the championship game and spent most of the night on the bench with an injury. The Florida Panthers star played just 6:47 of the game, and Brady commented on his brother’s absence. “He usually battles through anything. But I think it’s got to be really serious for him not to be able to go because he’s such a warrior,” he said.

Brady Tkachuk’s performance at the 4 Nations Face-Off

Brady Tkachuk had an outstanding performance representing the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off 2025. He contributed two goals in the opening game against Finland and scored another in the championship game against Team Canada, making a great comeback after missing the game against Sweden.