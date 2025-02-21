NHL News: Sidney Crosby delivers 7-word message to Connor McDavid after big win over Team USA

In an epic 4 Nations Face-Off championship game, Team Canada defeated Team USA 3-2 at TD Garden in Boston to claim the tournament title. The winning goal was scored by NHL star Connor McDavid, who received a profound and honest message from captain Sidney Crosby.

Team Canada started the game winning thanks to a goal by Nathan MacKinnon, but then the Americans came back with goals by Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson. However, late in the second period, Sam Bennett tied the score at 2-2 and sent the matchup into an exciting overtime.

McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers star, made no mistake when he received the pass and scored the championship-winning goal. “It’s obviously a great opportunity to make our country proud,” the Team Canada center had said before the game. His great performance earned him praise from his teammate, Captain Crosby.

Crosby’s message to McDavid

“Couldn’t be happier for him…unbelievable player,” is the 7-word message from Crosby to McDavid after Team Canada’s epic win over Team USA. The Canadian captain was the oldest player on the ice during the 4 Nations, and 15 years after scoring the gold medal-winning goal at the 2010 Olympics, it was his turn to celebrate what his teammate McDavid has done.

“He’s done a lot already in his career, but I’m sure it felt good for him. We needed this big time,” Crosby continued, speaking about McDavid with Sportsnet on the ice at TD Garden. “I tried to make sure I could play at the level of these guys. Everything that was seen in this tournament was incredible, I am very happy,” Crosby said of his performance in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

McDavid was honored after his golden goal

McDavid is an NHL superstar and the heir to Crosby’s throne in Canada. The 28-year-old emulated Sid the Kid by scoring the golden goal in a final, just as he did in Vancouver in 2010. As a result, McDavid was honored with the MVP award for the game between Team USA and Team Canada.