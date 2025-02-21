Connor McDavid issues blunt, sincere admission after scoring golden goal in Team Canada’s win over USA

Team Canada took down Team USA 3-2 in the NHL’s 4 Nations Final, thanks to an overtime goal from star Connor McDavid. However, once the celebrations stopped, McDavid made a very sincere statement about his performance in the Championship Game.

As time passes, everything changes, yet it all stays the same. McDavid grew up watching Sid the Kid’s legendary golden goal during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, and fifteen years later, that memory paid off.

McDavid pulled off his best Sidney Crosby imitation by scoring the golden goal in overtime to crown Team Canada the Four Nations champion, defeating their eternal rivals, the USA, at TD Garden.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NHL superstar, called to be the heir to Crosby’s throne in Canada has proved he’s worthy, and the crown is in safe hands. In a true passing-of-the-torch moment, McDavid and Crosby led Canada to more silverware. However, even at the height of success, McDavid was very strict, voicing a harsh admission about his game.

Connor McDavid #97 of Team Canada celebrates after scoring the game winning goal against Connor Hellebuyck #37 of Team United States in overtime to win the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game at TD Garden on February 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

“I was not very good all night,” McDavid confessed during a postgame interview with ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. “All that was going through my mind, was ‘Just keep going’. I struggled all night, but these guys played great, we just found a way.”

Advertisement

see also Connor McDavid sends strong message to Matthew Tkachuk and Team USA ahead of Four Nations final

McDavid’s reminder to rest of the team

McDavid couldn’t hide his emotion after finding the back of the net off a wicked snap shot from the slot which left goalie Connor Hellebuyck without a chance. McDavid and Canada were ecstatic about the victory, but the Edmonton Oilers’ captain issued a firm reminder.

Advertisement

“It’s not an Olympic gold medal or anything like that,” McDavid said, remarking the hype for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano. “But just to see the reaction, knowing what it means to us, it means the world to our group as you can see.”

Connor McDavid #97 of Canada takes questions during media day ahead of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 11, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Binnington, Mr. Reliable in Boston

Much talk surrounding Team Canada focused mainly in their goaltending, with many stating Jordan Binnington wasn’t the best option for the stacked roster. However, the St. Louis Blues goaltender put every narrative to rest with a clinic in the Canadians victory in Boston.

see also Team USA defenseman Brock Faber drops harsh admission about Canada before 4 Nations Final

Binnington had already crowned himself in that very arena when he helped the Blues secure the Stanley Cup in 2019, as the visitors defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7.