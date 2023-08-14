The Miami Heat have won three NBA championships in the 21st century, the most recent being in 2012-2013 when LeBron James was still part of the franchise along with other stars like Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. Pat Riley was the president of the franchise at the time.

It’s been more than 10 years since the Miami Heat won an NBA championship, but they have lost two finals in the past four seasons, which indicates that they are still a competitive team even without LeBron James.

Pat Riley doesn’t get all the credit for the Miami Heat’s success. Erik Spoelstra, who has been the head coach since 2008, has also played a key role in the team’s growth.

Who is the player who carried Miami Heat according to Pat Riley?

According to Pat Riley, the player who carried the Miami Heat was Dwyane Wade. Riley said at the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony that Wade “carried our franchise” and “brought so much to our organization.”

Pat Riley has won a total of nine NBA championship rings, most of them as a head coach between 1982 and 2006. He has two rings as president of the Miami Heat and one as a Lakers player.