NHL News: Sidney Crosby makes something clear to GM Kyle Dubas, Penguins amid trade speculation

The blockbuster trade in the NHL involving Mikko Rantanen has shaken the entire landscape of the league, and now no player seems too far-fetched for a possible move. Much buzz has revolved around Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby who would be an enticing player for any contending team. However, Crosby has made his stance clear to GM Kyle Dubas and the organization in Steel City about the speculation surrounding him.

The Penguins are struggling greatly in the 2024-25 NHL regular season. Sitting on last place in the Metro Division, though the standings are jam-packed and the Pens can escape the basement with a couple of wins, the team’s postseason hopes are looking slimmer by the minute.

While nothing seems to be going Pittsburgh’s way, captain Crosby remains the exception, riding a hot streak as of late. The Penguins snapped their three-game losing skid with an overtime victory over the Utah Hockey Club. The game-winner was scored by no other than Sid the Kid, who continues to lead the team in about every statline.

Pittsburgh’s superstar has been in the league long enough to know better than to entertain every rumor surrounding his name and a potential trade. But as he approaches the twilight of his career, it’s reasonable to think he may be seeking one last postseason journey—something the Penguins, as they stand, may not be able to offer him.

Pittsburgh Penguins Center Sidney Crosby (87) looks on during the second period in the NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers in 2021.

Regardless, Crosby sent General Manager Dubas and everybody on the team know his mind is set in Pittsburgh and nowhere else.

“I know how speculation works: Everybody’s looking to talk about different things, different scenarios,” Crosby stated, via DK Pittsburgh Sports. “I can’t control that. I don’t know where that comes from. I don’t think that it’s something I’m going to discuss every time someone speculates something. I’m not going to answer it every time that happens.”

Frustration mounting

While Crosby has never shown interest in playing anywhere outside Pittsburgh, that doesn’t mean he’s on board with the team putting on embarrassing outings as they’ve done lately. Crosby understands those performances only help fuel the buzz and the speculation about him being shipped off to a contender.

“It’s more than just the losses,” Crosby said during the interview with DK Pittsburgh Sports’ reporter Taylor Hasse. “It’s all the stuff that comes with it. It’s the trickle-down effect that comes with that. That’s the way it is. But understanding that, I know that all my energy and all my focus is toward helping us and doing the best we can, and I can’t control any of that other stuff.”

