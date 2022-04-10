The Los Angeles Lakers season was a huge disaster but they can still turn things around for 2023. Check out 3 realistic free agent targets for the purple and gold.

No one, not even the most pessimistic fan ever thought the 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers will go down as badly as they did. They finished nearly 20 games below .500, Russell Westbrook was a bad fit, and they didn't even make the play-in tournament.

Fortunately for them, things can get a lot better in the offseason. They don't have a lot of cap space and Westbrook's deal will continue to be an issue, but they can still bring in mid-tier players and veterans looking to win a ring with LeBron.

With that in mind, let's take a look at 3 players the Lakers could realistically target in free agency. While not superstars, these are the kind of big-impact players that can make a huge difference for a contender.

NBA Rumors: 3 Realistic Free Agent Targets For Los Angeles Lakers

3. Tyus Jones

Tyus Jones hasn't exactly lived up to the hype in the NBA, yet he's been one of the most serviceable backup point guards in the league lately. The Memphis Grizzlies will want to bring him back, but Hollywood's shiny lights and a chance to play with LeBron might be enough to lure him to L.A.

Jones can hit three-pointers consistently and is an efficient playmaker who rarely forces play. The Lakers craved a backup PG who could also score with Kendrick Nunn out for the season, and Jones could solve those issues in 2023.

2. Juan Toscano-Anderson

Juan Toscano-Anderson had one of the biggest feel-good stories in the league last season. However, he's piled up multiple DNP-CDs this season with Otto Porter Jr, Andre Iguodala, and Gary Payton II all taking minutes away from him in those defensive lineups.

JTA is a scrappy defender that won't hesitate to put his body on the line on every single possession. While not exactly a good shooter, he's athletic and long enough to match up vs. multiple positions, and he's not likely to demand a big payday. The Golden State Warriors could still match any offer for him, though.

1. Robert Covington

Robert Covington has given the Los Angeles Clippers a huge defensive boost. But given their cap situation with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George looking to extend their deals, they may be unwilling or unable to bring some of their veterans back for the upcoming campaign.

Covington has bounced around the league for years as he's one of the best pickups in nearly every trade deadline, so he may not want to move again. He can guard one through five and hit threes consistently, so the Lakers may want to convince him to switch sides while finally finding a home in Los Angeles.