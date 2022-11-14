The Los Angeles Lakers started the season 3-10, and it doesn't seem like things will get much better than this.

The Los Angeles Lakers made some minor moves in the offseason. One didn't have to be a basketball savant to realize that those moves were insufficient, yet Rob Pelinka failed to address the true needs of their roster.

Fast-forward to today and the Lakers' flaws are more evident now than ever. They're 3-10 to start the season, and it doesn't seem like things will be much different down the stretch, not even with LeBron James in MVP mode.

Of course, they can beat a team or two any day of the week. But can they put together a hot stretch or find consistency on both ends of the floor? It sure doesn't seem so. In fact, here, we'll let you know why Darvin Ham's team won't even make the playoffs.

NBA News: 3 Reasons Why Lakers Will Miss The Playoffs

3. Anthony Davis' Health

Anthony Davis is one of the most impactful two-way players on Earth when he's healthy, but that doesn't happen often. If it's not the ankle, then it's the lower back, a knee injury, a strained hamstring; you name it.

Davis hasn't been able to stay on the court throughout his career, so why would this year be any different? Simply put, they can't trust him to stay healthy, especially if they need him out there night in and night out.

2. Stacked Western Conference

The Los Angeles Lakers aren't a top-8 team in the Western Conference, talent-wise. Yeah, their Big 3 would be the best in the NBA five years ago, but they're not a good fit together, and it's time they realize that.

Clippers, Warriors, Nuggets, Suns, Grizzlies, Pelicans, Blazers, and Timberwolves all have more talent and better-built rosters. They'll need to grind their way to the top of the standings, and they don't have what it takes.

1. No Pressure On Rob Pelinka

Rob Pelinka just got a contract extension and is close friends with Jeanie Buss, so there's absolutely no pressure on him. He doesn't need to deliver, make any moves, or try and improve the roster.

He's shown a willingness to waste another year of LeBron James' career while holding on to two future first-round picks. He's the biggest reason why the Lakers are hopeless for the foreseeable future.