As the offseason is closing out, a last-minute trade could happen. And would probably involve the Milwaukee Bucks looking out for an stellar teammate for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to the latest NBA GM Survey, Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered to be the perfect player to build up around in an imaginary new NBA franchise. That's why the Milwaukee Bucks keep pushing around to find the perfect team to help the Greek Freak clinch another NBA Championship Ring.

The last two seasons left mixed feelings among the Bucks' fans. In 2021, the Bucks ended a 50-year championship drought with Giannis Antetokounmpo's stellar performance, who pulled up 50 points in a Game 6 at the Fiserv Forum against the Phoenix Suns. However, last season, the Bucks were eliminated pretty early in the NBA Playoffs.

During last season NBA Playoffs, the Bucks eliminated the Chicago Bulls in first round, but fell short to the 2022 NBA Finals runners-up the Boston Celtics in a seven-game series. Since then, the Bucks' front office started their search for a perfect match for the current roster, as they wait for Khris Middleton's recovery.

NBA Rumors: The Milwaukee Bucks could be a potential destination for Jae Crowder

As the Milwaukee Bucks have tried to fill in the gap left by P.J. Tucker since the 2021-22 NBA season, the Bucks' front office couldn't found a perfect replacement for the power forward, especially with a free agency full of crazy trades, and without good picks for the last NBA Draft.

However, according to both Zach Lowe of ESPN, and Marc Stein's Substack, the Milwaukee Bucks have interest in a potential trade for the forward Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns. As recalled, Crowder and the Suns settled an agreement to look for trades for the 32-year-old as he isn't part of the trainning camps ahead of the 2022-2023 NBA Season. Also, he has been linked to the Miami Heat, per multiple reports.

In fact, the Bucks were reportedly part of multiple talks for potential trades for Jerami Grant, who went to the Portland Trail Blazers, and with Bojan Bogdanovic, who went to the Detroit Pistons. So, the Bucks will have to settle fast if they want to have Crowder ready to help Giannis Antetokounmpo next season.