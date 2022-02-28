With the future of LeBron James still making big headlines, Colin Cowherd claimed that the team that could work for him is the Miami Heat. Check out here his proposed trade for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

The 2021-22 NBA season has been disappointing for the Los Angeles Lakers so far and the future of LeBron James started to make big headlines over the last few weeks, despite the King recently said he sees himself with the purple and gold 'as long' as he can play.

LeBron, however, has made clear he would like to team up with his son Bronny in the future and that could see him join another team if necessary. Besides, things in the league can change in the blink of an eye.

That's why many people still expect LeBron to move elsewhere if the Lakers continue to struggle. In his 'The Herd' show on Monday, Colin Cowherd explained why the Miami Heat would be the perfect team for James.

The Heat could be the team that works for LeBron James, Colin Cowherd says

"I do think he [LeBron James] can carry a roster - and I'll give you the roster in a second," Cowherd said. "But of all the teams that we think are kind of like championship they all got somebody at the point and LeBron needs the ball, he’s a great passer, he’s an unstoppable force off the dribble, he needs the ball that’s why Weestbrook and he don’t work. Because westbrook needs the ball, LeBron does, and LeBron's way better with it.

"But in Milwaukee it’s kind of Giannis’ ball, in Phoenix it’s Chris Paul, in Golden State it’s Steph, in Philly now it’s James Harden, in Memphis it’s Ja Morant, in Chicago is Lonzo - think what you want about them but it’s working, in Dallas is Luka - you’re not gonna say hey Luka step aside, it’s not gonna work that way, so the teams we all kind of like – Utah, it’s kind of a Donovan Mitchell thing, the teams we all like and LeBron could go to, I do think he could lead them to a championship, there is one team that works.

"Now think about this. They’re in the Eastern Conference, the Lakers don’t want to trade in their division or in their conference, get them over there, if he's gonna win championships we don’t want them coming right through our building, right? And they have a Laker connection – but that’s probably the issue. It’s Miami.

"I don’t think Miami is good enough or dynamic enough at point guard with Kyle Lowry. I just don’t think that’s gonna work. If you put LeBron in Miami, with Jimmy Butler and Bam [Adebayo] I think they’d win the title. And LeBron would lead them, he’d have the ball, Jimmy butler doesn’t need the ball that much you can put him on the wing, Bam’s a big."

Here's Cowherd's bold trade idea for the Heat to land LeBron James

For Cowherd, Miami should go all in to bring back LeBron. And that means they'd have to surrender some of their best youth talent and future picks. This is his trade idea:

Miami Heat receive: LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers acquire: Kyler Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, three first round picks

People may have different opinions about this. Some would say LeBron is worth it, while others would disagree. Cowherd himself, however, understands why this trade looks unlikely.

"I wouldn’t do it," Cowherd said. "Lakers would probably do it. I think Pat Riley thinks the same thing I do. You're not getting through Milwaukee, Kyle Lowry is solid but to me Miami and Pat Riley have been deal makers and they have Lakers connections. But Pat Riley left the Lakers, it wasn’t ideal, and I think the Lakers would go ‘no.’ So publicly Pat Riley would never ever say this would happen… But Pat Riley admitted a couple of years after LeBron left I’d bring him back, he admitted that publicly. That’s the fit. Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, bunch of draft picks, go for it.

"But the Lakers would want Bam. And they don’t want to give up Bam and Bam’s really good. He’s not Giannis, he’s not Embiid, he’s not that, but he’s really good. And he’s pretty reliable, he’s healthy, he matters. But to me that’s the team that works because I think that team lacks sort of a dynamic person with the ball in their hands. I think Lowry is fine, 13 a game, but he’s an older player, there’s a ceiling there, I’ve seen it, and the Lakers could start over with a bunch of draft picks, a couple of good shooters, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, a veteran presence for two or three years to lead them, that would all match up.

"And by the way, LeBron wouldn’t be necessarily against it. He’d be in town, a city he’s been it, D-Wade around the corner, he knows Riley - listen he made up with Dan Gilbert, he couldn’t make up with Pat Riley?... But I don’t think its gonna happen. But that to me is the one I'm like: different conference, have a relationship, good for business, salaries fit, Lakers get something back, cause right now the Lakers don’t have any young players – Malik monk, that’s it… I'm just saying if there was one that it could work it could be Miami."

Both teams would be giving up a lot with this trade but what they'd get in return is tempting, to say the least. Riley has recently suggested he doesn't have any hard feelings towards James anymore, and Miami lived its best years with LeBron in his prime.

It's been a long time since then but the King continues to prove he has a lot left in his tank. The Heat have been doing great this season even with many key absences for many games and James would be without any doubt a huge boost to their roster - but would they give up Herro (who's having a fantastic season coming off the bench) and all the other players and picks involved in this proposed trade? Or would the Lakers let LeBron leave so early? It doesn't look like neither of those things will happen.