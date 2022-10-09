Just a few days before the opening night for the 2022-2023 NBA Season, the Dallas Mavericks could sign a player who already knows what its like to play alongside Luka Doncic.

In a week from now, the 2022-2023 NBA Season will tip-off with two amazing games. However, there are still teams like the Dallas Mavericks, who continue to search for players that could round up their roster for the season, and could help Luka Doncic on his search for an NBA Championship.

As recalled, the Dallas Mavericks finally played the Western Conference Finals led by the 23-year-old Slovenian player. However, they were out bested by the current NBA Champion, the Golden State Warriors in 4-1 game series. Despite the loss, the Mavs owner Mark Cuban believes his team has what it takes to take this loss and bring it to another level in the upcoming season.

That's why the Mavs let Jalen Brunson leave for the New York Knicks, instead of offering him the same contract. As well as, this move that, according to the reports, has been going over weeks now, could be beneficial for both the player and the organization.

NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks could land former Real Madrid player Facundo Campazzo

The former Real Madrid guard Facundo Campazzo could be signed by the Dallas Mavericks. In fact, as reported by Marc Stein of Substack, and Javier Maestro of Encestando, the Argentine player has to decide between staying in the NBA as a role player, or go back to Europe and sign either with Fenerbahce or Real Madrid, who reportedly have an interest on him.

According to the specialized site StatMuse, Facundo Campazzo played two season with the Denver Nuggets, as a rotation player coming off the bench. In fact, Campazzo played in 130 games, with an average of 5.6 points per game, and 3.5 assists per game with an average of 20 minutes of playing time.

In terms of his contract situation with the Nuggets, Campazzo had a 2-year deal worth an estimate of $6,400,000, according to the specialized site Spotrac. However, the Argentine player has prioritized his playing time to be the most important asset, as he wants to at least be more active than in the previous seasons in the National Basketball Association.