Jimmy Butler almost led Miami Heat to an unlikely NBA championship last season. Following a rather lackluster regular season, the 33-year-old stepped up in the playoffs and proved why his team should never be counted out.

Erik Spoelstra’s team pulled off a shock by making the Finals as a No. 8 seed, but it eventually fell short from the ultimate glory. In the end, Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets proved to be far superior to all their opponents.

Either way, Miami seems to be in a really good spot right now. While Damian Lillard looks interested in taking his talents to South Florida, a former Heat player also admitted he wants to go back to the 305.

Goran Dragic says he wants to return to the Heat

In an interview with Slovenian outlet Siol.net, Goran Dragic revealed he wants to return to the Miami Heat this offseason. The 37-year-old spent seven years with the team between 2015 and 2021, helping them reach the NBA Finals in 2020:

“The main desire is to return to Miami. … Now everyone is waiting for Damian Lillard to decide where he will go next, so everyone is off to a low start. … We are in talks with a few clubs, but much more will be known in a few days when the news will be released. You will see.

“I’m at home in Miami, both my children are there, they go to school there. Everything fits perfectly. I had the best seven years of my career there and I think that coming back to Miami would be the icing on the cake. It would be something really great. But we will see.”

Dragic made a great impression during his time in South Beach. He had to put the team on his back for many years until the team improved the roster by landing players of Butler’s caliber.

Nothing has been the same for the guard since he left Miami, having spent time with the Raptors, Nets, Bulls, and Bucks in the last few years. Now he’s a free agent again, and his desire is to return ‘home.’