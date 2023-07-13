NBA News: Heat to re-sign player for nearly $2m to help Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat went much further than predicted last season, reaching the NBA Finals after making the playoffs from the Play-In. But in the end, Jimmy Butler and company couldn’t do much against Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets.

This offseason hasn’t been easy for the South Florida franchise, since it lost key contributors such as Gabe Vincent and Max Strus in free agency. On top of that, the Portland Trail Blazers are not letting Damian Lillard go so easily.

The Heat, therefore, face a challenging task in trying to keep a competitive team to repeat a deep playoff run next year. But they finally have some good news to share with their fans.

Heat reportedly to bring back Haywood Highsmith

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Miami Heat are guaranteeing Haywood Highsmith‘s contract for the 2023-24 NBA season. The forward is set to make $1,902,137 next season, per Spotrac.

The Heat will have the chance to extend a $2.38 million qualifying offer to make him a restricted free agent next year, if not, the 26-year-old would hit the unrestricted open market.

Highsmith made just 11 starts in 54 appearances last season, but he was very productive when needed during the playoffs. The Heat have yet to sign another star to help Butler, but at least they’re avoiding to lose another depth piece.