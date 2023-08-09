Mat Ishbia’s message has always been pretty clear: he wants the Phoenix Suns to win an NBA championship fast. That’s why he didn’t hesitate to land Kevin Durant in February, as soon as the Nets put him on the market.

His ambitious plan didn’t pay off immediately though, with the Suns losing to Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. But it doesn’t matter, Ishbia is once again doing everything he can to put his team in a position to win.

The Suns fired Monty Williams to hire Frank Vogel, who won the ring with the Lakers in 2020. On top of that, they pulled off a blockbuster trade to get Bradley Beal from Washington. Now, they’ve just added another player to their roster.

Suns sign Udoka Azubuike

The Phoenix Suns announced Tuesday they signed free agent center Udoka Azubuike to a two-way contract. “Udoka possesses imposing size and the ability to finish around the rim,” said Suns GM James Jones in a statement. “His strength and physicality help add to our team’s depth.”

Selected with the 27th overall pick by the Jazz in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Kansas basketball product spent three seasons in Utah. He joins guard Saben Lee as Suns players who are under a two-way deal, with the team still holding one open spot.

Azubuike will give Phoenix depth at center, though it remains to be seen how much room he has on the roster. DeAndre Ayton will be the starter, with Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu as other alternatives.