Mac McClung reveals his thoughts ahead of seeking a three-peat in dunk contest at All-Star weekend

The NBA All-Star Weekend kicked off on Friday, with the spotlight firmly on the most anticipated events: the Three-Point Contest, the All-Star Game, and, of course, the Dunk Contest. This year, Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung returns to the Dunk Contest, looking to secure a historic three-peat.

Speaking with Taylor Rooks on NBA TV before the Rising Stars game on Friday night, McClung shared his mindset heading into the event. “I’m going to try my best,” McClung said. “I’m nervous but super excited.”

Despite the nerves, McClung noted that they only fueled his preparation for the contest. “I think it just kind of makes me want to prepare more,” he added. His participation has brought back excitement to the Dunk Contest, a spectacle that lost some of its luster when stars like Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon stepped away from the event.

McClung also reflected on the possibility of securing a three-peat and the honor it would be. “I’m not sure, that’s not really for me to say,” McClung admitted. “But I would definitely be incredibly honored… being in the group of all the people that have been a part of this is already really cool to me.” McClung will compete against Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis, San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, and Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr.

Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic and Zach LaVine of the Minnesota Timberwolves react after the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend 2016

The dunk contest duel: Zach LaVine vs. Aaron Gordon – a rivalry for the ages

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest has produced its fair share of iconic moments, but none more memorable than the 2016 showdown between Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon. Held during All-Star Weekend in Toronto, this contest became one of the most unforgettable in history, with both players pushing the boundaries of creativity, athleticism, and showmanship.

Representing the Minnesota Timberwolves, LaVine and the Orlando Magic’s Gordon put on a dunking clinic, each with a response to the other’s impossible attempts. LaVine dazzled with his between-the-legs dunks, while Gordon’s jaw-dropping leap over the Magic mascot remains one of the most talked-about moments in the history of the event.

While both players left it all on the court, LaVine ultimately claimed the victory, earning a perfect score on his final dunk. However, the judging sparked controversy, with many fans and analysts believing Gordon had earned the win. This debate continues to fuel discussion about the fairness of the contest’s outcome.

The rivalry between LaVine and Gordon has since become one of the most exciting and memorable in NBA All-Star history, with their 2016 battle serving as a benchmark for future Dunk Contests.

Legacy and impact

The 2016 Dunk Contest left a lasting legacy, raising the bar for future contestants. LaVine and Gordon set a new standard for creativity and athleticism, delivering one surprise after another. Their performances reignited interest in the Dunk Contest and inspired a new generation of players to strive for greatness.

Even years later, when the greatest Slam Dunk Contest is discussed, LaVine and Gordon’s duel remains a highlight. Their iconic battle is now synonymous with the Dunk Contest and continues to be the gold standard by which all future performances are measured.