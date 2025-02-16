Russell Wilson will become a free agent after playing a season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran quarterback is 36 years old and is looking for the last big contract of his career. According to a report by Jeremy Fowler, the Giants could be a surprising option in 2025.

“Wilson loved his season in Pittsburgh and is open to returning but is taking a see what happens approach to it all. Ex-Pete Carroll assistants believe Wilson could coexist with Carroll for the Raiders, too, having mended fences from their Seattle days. But others around the league are skeptical of the pairing. Wilson has also been connected to the Giants by a few people. He visited with the Giants last free agency, and New York is on his radar as a potential option in 2025.”

Right now, the Giants are far from being a Super Bowl contender. However, the reality is that there are no guarantees about how many teams would genuinely be interested in Wilson.

What is the future of Russell Wilson?

Fowler has pointed out in recent days that Russell Wilson’s priority is to stay in Pittsburgh for the upcoming season. The issue is that the Steelers have yet to decide whether Wilson is the future or if it’s time to give Justin Fields the opportunity.

“I’m told he still loves Pittsburgh. He had a great experience there. That would be his priority if he’s ranking teams to potentially sign with. Now, the wild card there will be Justin Fields and see if the Steelers prefer to bring back the younger option. But Wilson himself should have options too. The Giants are considered a sleeper option for Russell Wilson.”

