Thunder rising star reveals how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander welcomed him to the NBA

As part of the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, the Rising Stars Challenge will once again take center stage, giving young players a platform to shine and compete against the league’s elite. Among the top rising talents set to participate is Cason Wallace of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who will be looking to make a name for himself on the national stage. But for Wallace, the journey to this moment began not in a game but in a training camp battle against a fellow All-Star—Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

For most rookies, their introduction to the NBA comes through regular season games or exhibition matches. However, Wallace’s initiation into the grind of the league came during a one-on-one training camp session with the Thunder’s All-Star guard. The experience was eye-opening, as Wallace quickly learned just how skilled and crafty an elite player like Gilgeous-Alexander can be.

“In training camp, I had to play one-on-one against Shai, and he picked the spot wherever he wanted to go,” Wallace recalled. “And later on I found out that he likes the midrange-post, and yeah, he fried me. I was in there. I had a lot of pride and all that. I was like, ‘It’s not going down like that,’ but it definitely went down like that. It was a lot to nothing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wallace’s humbling experience against Shai served as a powerful learning moment, one that would shape his development throughout his rookie season. Now, with the Rising Stars Challenge on the horizon, Wallace is taking the lessons learned from his time alongside Shai and channeling them into his growth as a player. This season, Wallace has improved across the board, averaging 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

Cason Wallace #22 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Advertisement

Wallace’s growth through competition

Wallace’s journey in the NBA parallels the essence of the Rising Stars Challenge itself—a proving ground for young players eager to carve their own path in the league. The event not only offers a chance for players to showcase their skills, but it also represents a critical moment for personal growth. For Wallace, this year’s Rising Stars game offers more than just a spotlight; it’s an opportunity to further cement his place in the NBA’s future.

Advertisement

see also Stephen Curry gets real on the possibility of teaming up with LeBron and Durant

Wallace’s experience battling against one of the league’s top players, Shai, is a key factor in his growth as a player. Learning to defend against Shai’s elite offensive game has broadened Wallace’s understanding of how to guard NBA-caliber players. The lessons learned will continue to inform his approach to both defense and offense as he develops into a more complete player.

Advertisement

Heading into the Rising Stars Challenge, Wallace will face some of the league’s most talented young players, which will allow him to test his skills against the best in the game. It’s a chance for him to put into practice what he’s learned and prove that he belongs among the next wave of NBA stars.