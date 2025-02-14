He reached World No. 3, became the first from his country to win Roland Garros, and his son excelled in the NBA

France has produced many outstanding tennis players in both the men’s and women’s circuits. However, it remains a fascinating historical note that since the Open Era began in 1968, only one Frenchman has won the coveted Roland Garros men’s singles title: Yannick Noah. Known for his remarkable versatility across surfaces, Noah particularly excelled on clay courts, where he etched his name in history.

The son of a professional soccer player and the father of an NBA standout, Noah’s life story is shaped not only by sports but also by music and a vibrant personality that keeps him in the spotlight at 64 years old.

Noah turned pro in 1977 at the age of 17 and made an immediate impact, winning the Mixed Doubles title at Roland Garros that same year alongside American Mary Carillo.

His crowning achievement came in 1983 when he defeated Sweden’s Mats Wilander to claim the Roland Garros singles title. A year later, he added the Men’s Doubles title with fellow Frenchman Henri Leconte, further cementing his legacy at the Parisian Grand Slam.

Swedish tennis player Mats Wilander (left) and French tennis player Yannick Noah, the finalists in the Men’s Singles of the 1983 French Open. (Steve Powell/Getty Images)

Triumphing over tennis legends

Beyond his Roland Garros success, Noah achieved a career-high ATP ranking of World No. 3, thanks to his consistent performances throughout the 1980s. During this golden era, he won nearly all his career titles and defeated some of the sport’s biggest names in finals, including Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl, Mats Wilander, and Guillermo Vilas.

Transition to music

Noah’s final ATP title came in January 1990 when he defeated Germany’s Carl-Uwe Steeb in Sydney. Shortly after, he began pursuing a passion for music, releasing his debut album Black and What in 1991.

Over the years, Noah has released seven albums and frequently performs at public events. Officially retiring from tennis in 1996, he focused primarily on music until 2010, though he has remained a fixture in the tennis world, appearing at matches and participating in exhibition events.

A family of athletes

Athleticism runs deep in the Noah family. Yannick is the son of Zacharie Noah, a Cameroonian professional soccer player who welcomed Yannick into the world while playing for Stade Saint-Germain in France. Zacharie later suited up for Paris Saint–Germain in the early 1970s.

Yannick, after carving out a legendary tennis career, passed the torch to his son, Joakim, who pursued basketball. Joakim Noah played in the NBA from 2007 to 2020, primarily with the Chicago Bulls (2007–2016), before stints with the New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Los Angeles Clippers.

The 6’11” center earned two NBA All-Star selections and was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2014, becoming only the second Bulls player to win the award after Michael Jordan.

New chapter as Laver Cup captain

The Laver Cup, an annual ATP event held in September, pits Team Europe against Team World in a competition resembling the Davis Cup. While it doesn’t award ranking points, the tournament attracts the world’s best players.

Beginning in 2025, Yannick Noah will serve as captain of Team Europe, succeeding the legendary Björn Borg. It’s yet another chapter in the storied career of a man whose impact transcends tennis and continues to inspire across generations.