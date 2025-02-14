Travis Kelce shared his feelings with a heartfelt message after the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl against the Eagles. A reflection on the New Heights podcast that immediately shook social media.

“It’s football, man. I know I’m saying it like that because I just lost the game and I’m gonna act like it didn’t mean the entire world, but it’s my third in three years. I’ve had so much success playing this game. It still means the world and it always will and this one’s gonna hurt just like Tampa did. I think about that way too often. But this game is just, you know, it’s just our jobs. My life is still beautiful.”

Now, with the looming possibility of retirement, Kelce will have to decide whether he’s ready to chase one last championship alongside Patrick Mahomes or prefers to start a new chapter in his life away from football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Travis Kelce retire from football after the Super Bowl?

Travis Kelce has yet to decide whether he will continue playing for the Chiefs or opt for retirement. However, the tight end hinted that Taylor Swift and his family will always be far more important than any victory or defeat in the NFL.

“I come home to an amazing household of family and friends that actually love me. That’s the beauty of going through a hard time like this. I can still have happiness and still have an amazing time in life even when something like this happens because I got the support that I do. That’s how I’m gonna feel about it. I’m definitely compartmentalizing and putting this in the back corner. I’ll deal with this at another time, but I’m not gonna sit here and act like the world is over because of this thing.”

Advertisement