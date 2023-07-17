Damian Lillard is the focal point of the NBA offseason talk, with the Miami Heat reportedly keen on trading for the Portland Trail Blazers star. While it’s unclear how they’ll pull it off, Tyler Herro is expected to be part of the deal.

The likes of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are untouchable for a team with serious championship aspirations, and the 2019 first-rounder may be the best Miami can offer from the negotiable players.

As a matter of fact, Herro himself has reportedly been telling people close to him he expects to be dealt this offseason. It wouldn’t be the first time the Heat try to include him in a trade for an All-Star, though.

Rumor: Heat already tried to trade Herro

According to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, the Miami Heat have already tried to trade Tyler Herro for Kevin Durant in the past:

“As for the perception of being dangled by the Heat as if expendable, Herro only has been offered, actually offered, for only two players since being drafted out of Kentucky in 2019: Kevin Durant and Lillard. As in two of the best players in the game today and two of the top 75 of all-time.”

While this shows that the Heat are willing to surrender him if needed, it also reflects that Miami would only part with Herro to get a superstar, which, like it or not, makes sense. Now, he might be the best asset Miami can offer to get Lillard.