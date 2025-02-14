Mavs coach hints Luka Doncic was the reason behind Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson’s struggles

Dallas Mavericks have experienced a season filled with ups and downs, but strong performances from Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson—both key trade acquisitions—have helped keep the team competitive. Still, they are adjusting in the aftermath of the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic away, a move that reportedly went beyond on-court performance and included concerns about discipline, effort, and team chemistry. Head coach Jason Kidd has gone as far as avoiding mentioning Doncic by name in press conferences.

Kidd recently made a subtle but pointed remark when asked about the team’s offensive approach post-trade. Instead of acknowledging Doncic directly, he vaguely referenced the impact of his absence. “(Kyrie) is gonna get more shots, Klay will get more shots, everybody will get more shots just because of the player that we traded. He was involved in everything,” Kidd said.

Referring to Doncic simply as “the player we traded” rather than the centerpiece of Dallas’ offensive system throughout Kidd’s tenure was notable. The comment seemingly alluded to Doncic’s ball-dominant style, as he led the league in time of possession per game. Critics often compared his playing style to Kobe Bryant’s, though with less efficiency. Now with the Lakers, Doncic is displaying a different approach—whether for better or worse remains to be seen.

Irving: The new face of the Mavericks

With Doncic gone, the franchise’s leadership mantle now falls on Kyrie Irving—though the presence of newly acquired Anthony Davis complicates that dynamic. However, given Irving’s experience and stature in the league, he appears to be the face of the Mavericks moving forward.

Kyrie Irving #11 and Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrate after a score during the second half against the Orlando Magic at American Airlines Center on November 03, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

At 33 years old, Irving is playing through injuries and hasn’t carried the burden of a No. 1 option in years. Before Kidd’s indirect comments about Doncic, he was asked about Irving’s workload.

“For Kai, we joke about the 42 and zero last night. It wasn’t that he wasn’t looking to pass—it’s that those passes come out of a double-team,” Kidd explained. “That leads to Klay or someone else benefitting from a wide-open three or an open layup. The hockey assist isn’t part of the NBA stat line, but it should be. He led the scoring by getting calls in the double-team.”

Irving is averaging 24.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists this season while logging heavy minutes. Over his last five games, he has averaged 41.4 minutes per contest. The increased workload is largely due to the Mavericks’ injury issues, including the absence of Anthony Davis, who was expected to be the team’s primary option.