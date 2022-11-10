With the first couple of weeks already in the record books, let's take a look at 3 NBA stars that could be traded shortly.

The NBA is where amazing happens, and that doesn't refer solely to what goes down on the court. What happens behind closed doors can also be surprising, as we've seen with multiple trades throughout the years.

Some players outgrow their small market, rebuilding teams and need to pursue a bigger challenge. Others aren't a good fit or a part of the franchise's long-term plans, and others just overstayed their welcome.

Whatever the case, we expect multiple big names to switch sides at some point in the season. That's why today, we'll let you know about the top three players that could be on the move quite soon.

NBA Rumors: 3 Stars That Could Be On The Move Soon

3. Myles Turner

Myles Turner has been on a tear since the season started. Notably, he's taken some nights off to stay fresh, as it's just a matter of time before the Indiana Pacers find him a new home via trade.

The former Texas Longhorn is one of the best rim protectors in the league. He can guard all the way to the perimeter, dominate both sides of the glass, and even stretch the floor with his three-point shooting.

2. Kyrie Irving

Some around the league believe Kyrie Irving has already played his last game for the Brooklyn Nets. They seemed willing to let him walk away in free agency, and his anti-semitism scandal was just too much to handle.

The only issue is that Irving isn't exactly coveted around the league right now, either. As outstanding as he is on the court, he's been a major PR liability and just a huge distraction over the years.

1. Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is turning back the clock, and he's looked outstanding since he started coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the team still looks flawed and out of sync.

Westbrook is the odd man out, and Rob Pelinka knows he could be forced to swallow his pride and attach at least a first-round pick to his contract to find him a new team. He's still quite impactful and could prove his doubters wrong in the right situation.