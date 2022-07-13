The Brooklyn Nets have been all over the news since Kevin Durant requested a trade this offseason. The future of Kyrie Irving was also put into question since then, but he may not want to follow in KD’s footsteps.

All of a sudden, the Nets are at risk of losing everything they’ve worked for over the last few years. With Kevin Durant requesting a trade, the team has to figure out how to continue being a contender while moving the disgruntled star.

Though KD is not lacking in suitors – Miami and Phoenix appear to be his most likely landing spots – not many teams look prepared to offer what the Nets expect in return. On top of that, Durant’s desire to leave also put the future of Kyrie Irving in doubt.

Irving had picked up his player option just a few days before Durant submitted a trade request. But considering that they came to Brooklyn together, there was belief that Kyrie would want out as well. However, that may not be the case.

Report: Kyrie Irving never asked for a trade out of Nets

According to Brian Lewis of The New York Post, Irving never requested a trade out of the Nets as he actually wants to stay in Brooklyn regardless of what happens with Kevin Durant:

"A source close to the team confirmed that they’ve been in contact with Durant since his trade demand stunned the NBA. Another source close to Irving told The Post that the All-Star point guard not only never asked for a trade, but has had every intention of playing for Brooklyn — with or without Durant.

“How did we get into this situation about trade, when he opted in?” the source asked rhetorically. “Here is the situation. He opted in, which means he had and he has every intention of playing with the Brooklyn Nets. KD decides he wants out and now everybody is talking about trading Kyrie, right?

“Kyrie has not asked for a trade. Now, if the Nets don’t want him, that’s something totally different. Kyrie has not said he wants a trade. He opted in. [So where did] the trade conversations come from? Is it because, KD requested a trade and now everybody’s like let’s trade Ky? Kyrie opted in.”

When asked if Irving were also willing to play for the Nets, despite all the ongoing drama and the team having spoken to the Lakers about a deal, the source said he was, and that includes even if Durant is traded away in a blockbuster.

“Kyrie wants to play. … He wants to win a championship, and he wants to play,” the source told The Post, adding of the Durant situation, “I think when KD said he wanted a trade, he didn’t say I’m going to trade to where Kyrie goes.”

Irving, however, has been heavily linked with a reunion with LeBron James at the Los Angeles Lakers. It remains to be seen whether the Purple and Gold can offer an interesting return, though.

One thing is clear. If Irving stays in Brooklyn, he’ll have to do better. Last year, his months-long absence took a toll on the team, so he must be 100% committed next time.