Where to watch Sporting CP vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Sporting CP will receive Arsenal in a Matchday 5 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the USA can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Sporting CP have quickly established itself as a formidable force this season, impressing not just in the Primeira Liga but also in the Champions League with a level of play rarely seen from Portuguese clubs in recent years. Key to their success has been Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, whose goals have been pivotal. However, their next challenge is a daunting one: Arsenal.

Despite inconsistent form, the Gunners boast undeniable quality and remain determined to compete for silverware on all fronts. Fresh off a stunning 4-1 victory over Manchester City in the previous Matchday, Sporting enters this clash with confidence, while Arsenal know a win is crucial to their ambitions.

When will the Sporting CP vs Arsenal match be played?

Sporting CP will face Arsenal this Tuesday, November 26, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Sporting CP vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Sporting CP vs Arsenal in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Sporting CP and Arsenal, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+, with additional viewing options available on ViX.