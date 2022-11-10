The Los Angeles Lakers gave up a lot to land Anthony Davis. It paid off right away with that NBA championship in the bubble, but that version of Davis has been nowhere to be seen ever since.

Davis has spent more time on the shelf than on the court. And even when he's been able to play, his body language, constant complaints, and inconsistency have hurt the team more often than not.

That's why, following another loss in what seems to be a disaster of a season, the Lakers could face facts and realize that they need to trade Davis ASAP, according to NBA insider Bill Simmons.

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis, Says Bill Simmons

"The Lakers lost again. There's some buzz, just some buzzing that AD might be available," Simmons said. "That is a Plan B because the Westbrook trade, or what they can get for Westbrook, whether you want to give future assets, maybe that doesn't even make sense for the Lakers."

"You've got Davis here, who hasn't looked the same in a couple of years," Simmons added. "Certainly, not close to bubble Davis, that's the last time we saw vintage, 2018 Pelicans' level Davis. This year he's on the books for 37.9, next year 40.6, player option in 2025, 43.2. I don't know what the endgame for this Lakers team is, but the Pelicans have their pick. I don't think whatever they have, is not really fixable to make them a playoff team."

A healthy Davis was the key for them to win the ring, but there's no such thing as a healthy Davis. He's one of the most impactful two-way players on the floor, but he's been MIA for most of his Lakers tenure.

The league has already let the Lakers know that they're not willing to absorb Russell Westbrook's massive deal without some draft compensation. That may not be the case with Davis, who could fetch a better return.