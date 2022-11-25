The Los Angeles Lakers may find a solution to their woes without having to give up a first-round pick in return. Check out how they could do that right here.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. And not even bringing LeBron James back might be enough to straighten the course of the campaign. Not this time.

But as critical as their current status is, GM Rob Pelinka knows his job is safe. That means he has zero incentive to actually get some work done and improve the roster before this is another wasted season.

Fortunately, however, Pelinka might catch a break as another struggling team could be desperate enough to trade for Russell Westbrook without asking for first-round picks as well: The Charlotte Hornets.

NBA Rumors: Lakers, Hornets Could Swap Former All-Stars

According to Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, there's a chance the Lakers and Hornets swap former All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Gordon Hayward in a trade that would also send Mason Plumlee to Los Angeles and Max Christie and 2023 second-round pick to Charlotte:

(via Bleacher Report)

"A 4-14 record should already have the Hornets thinking about next season. Finding ways to clear future cap space and get a better 2023 first-round pick is the best path forward at this point.

Swapping Hayward's contract for Westbrook's expiring deal saves Charlotte nearly $30 million this summer, and moving Plumlee opens up more playing time for young centers like Mark Williams and Kai Jones. Christie, 19, is an interesting prospect as well.

The Lakers pick up two starting-quality players without having to give up a future first-round pick. Hayward's contract can be used this summer as an expiring trade chip to attach picks to if needed."

This seems like the best-case scenario for everybody involved, especially the Lakers, as they'd be dropping the guy they wanted to drop without having to give up any draft capital in the transaction.