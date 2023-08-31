LeBron James‘ championship window won’t last forever, which is why the Los Angeles Lakers want to put The King in a position to succeed in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Kyrie Irving has been heavily linked with a potential reunion with LeBron in LA, but it looks like he’s staying in Dallas. However, Rob Pelinka still found ways to improve the roster.

The purple and gold brought back key contributors from last season and also brought new faces in an attempt to have a deep playoff run in 2024. Even so, the Lakers seem to have another star on their radar.

Lakers reportedly target Trae Young

(Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic)

“The Lakers have pursued other star guards, including Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry, and Kyrie Irving. Even into this summer, there were some in the organization, including James, who still had an interest in pursuing Irving, though the front office ultimately prioritized continuity. Trae Young has long been on Los Angeles’ radar, depending on how his situation unfolds in Atlanta.“

When was the last time the Lakers won an NBA championship?

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t won an NBA championship since the 2019-20 season, when they won the Finals in the Orlando bubble.

When does LeBron James’ contract expire?

LeBron James signed a two-year contract through 2025, though he will have a player option for the 2024-25 season.