The Los Angeles Lakers may have made LeBron James happy by drafting his son Bronny, but the team still has work to do to put The King in a position to succeed in the 2024-25 NBA season.

While the team’s approach this offseason remains to be seen, many expect Rob Pelinka to surround LeBron with new talent. However, it looks like we should rule out Trae Young as a possible addition.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, even though the young guard could leave the Atlanta Hawks this summer, his change of agent might be a stumbling block for the purple and gold:

“As far as trades go, the Lakers landing a third star in a deal appears unlikely, barring an unforeseen one secretly becoming available. Donovan Mitchell is reportedly likely to sign a contract extension with Cleveland, which would rule him out. Trae Young’s switch from Klutch Sports to CAA also makes a trade to the Lakers less likely, as The Athletic previously reported. Murray is now in New Orleans and off the board. Perhaps Darius Garland becomes available, but he’s a clear step down from the Mitchell and Young tier of stars.”

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks grabs his wrapped finger after drawing a foul against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on April 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

LeBron James reportedly wants another star with Lakers

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis want to have a third star on the Lakers roster to try and deliver an 18th NBA championship to the storied franchise:

“James has the leverage that comes with his forthcoming free agency… Davis, meanwhile, has the organizational capital that comes with being a 31-year-old, nine-time All-Star who is signed through the 2027-28 season. And if the franchise cornerstones had their way, league sources say, the Lakers would prove their desire to win this week by going all-in for another elite player.“