Jayson Tatum has signed a lucrative contract extension becoming the second-highest paid NBA player just behind Sstephen Curry.

Jayson Tatum's salary at Celtics: How much does the PF make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

Jayson Tatum is really living the best moments of his career. Just a few days after winning the NBA title, the power forward has signed a new contract with the Boston Celtics, and here’s how much he makes per year.

The Celtics were able to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals. Jayson Tatum is widely regarded as one of the best players in the entire league, and Boston is aware of it.

Just two weeks after winning the championship, the Celtics agreed to terms with Jayson Tatum for a new contract extension. He signed a lucrative deal, one never seen before in the league.

Breaking down Jayson Tatum’s salary at Celtics

Even though his remarkable performances, Tatum was not one of the best-paid players in the league. However, he has now signed a 5-year, $313 million deal that puts him on op of the list.

If we break down Jason Tatum’s salary, it would look like this: $62.6M average per year; $5.2M per month; $1.3M per week; $186.3K per day; $7.7K per hour; $129.3 per minute; or $2.15 per second.

Will Jayson Tatum earn the same money each year?

Jayson Tatum’s earnings will increase annually throughout his 5-year contract, with all money guaranteed as the Celtics aimed to secure a top-tier player for the next five seasons.

This year, Tatum will earn $54 million, with his salary escalating each year until it reaches $71.4 million in the 2029-30 NBA season. By the time this deal concludes, he will be 31 years old.