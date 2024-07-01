LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers wanted Klay Thompson. However, the NBA star has stunned them with his final decision.

LeBron James made a huge effort to convince Klay Thompson of joining the Los Angeles Lakers. After that amazing Big Three for the Golden State Warriors with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, the King knew this could be a huge championship boost.

According to many reports, LeBron was willing to take a big pay cut to make it happen. In fact, Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed James made a phone call to Klay as soon as he became a free agent.

However, in shocking news for the NBA, Klay Thompson has made his final decision and the Lakers aren’t the chosen team. It’s a massive change of power in the Western Conference.

What will be the next team of Klay Thompson?

Klay Thompson will sign a three-year, $50 million contract to play for the Mavericks. The former star of the Warriors joins Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving just day after Dallas lost the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics.

In a loaded Western Conference, this makes the Mavs front-runners over teams like the Thunder, the Timbervolves or the Denver Nuggets. A new Big Three has arrived.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers were left empty-handed and the list of top players for LeBron James is suddenly shorter. Dejounte Murray went to New Orleans, Donovan Mitchell stays at Cleveland and Klay signs with Dallas. That’s why, DeMar DeRozan could be the final option.