Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the 49ers, has shared valuable information for NFL Fantasy players regarding their interest in drafting Christian McCaffrey with the 1st overall pick this year.

Kyle Shanahan unveils a new gameplan for Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey led all non-quarterbacks in fantasy points last year, solidifying projections that he’ll be the undisputed 1st overall pick this season. However, Kyle Shanahan may advise players against drafting him too early.

Shanahan brought McCaffrey to bolster the team’s offense in 2022, and since then, the running back has shone as one of the league’s best offensive players, thanks to his high volume of touches per game.

Despite McCaffrey’s stellar performance, Shanahan has hinted at reducing his workload this year, a concern for many fantasy football players. Despite him staying healthy these past two years, the head coach don’t want McCaffrey to suffer any injury.

“We have guys that can run the ball,” Shanahan said, via The Athletic. “We have to protect Christian from himself. He doesn’t like to ever come out no matter what the situation is and I do think that’s something we could protect him with more. When you are such a threat in the pass game, it’s a little bit different. … But if he’s just taking the wear and tear with 20 carries and stuff every game — and he’s definitely good enough to do that and he has proved he can stay healthy — but you’d like to take some of that off of him and give it to other guys also.”

Elijah Mitchell is a reliable backup, though he lacks McCaffrey’s receiving prowess. Isaac Guerendo and Jordan Mason, backing up Mitchell, are poised to help reduce McCaffrey’s workload this year.

What are Christian McCaffrey’s stats with the 49ers?

Christian McCaffrey joined the San Francisco 49ers midway through the 2022 NFL season. Since then, he has established himself as the premier running back in the league, backed by impressive statistics.

In 27 games with the 49ers, McCaffrey has accumulated 431 rushing attempts for 2,205 yards, 119 receptions for 1,028 yards, and a total of 31 touchdowns.