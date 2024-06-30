LeBron James will make a surprising move to boost his chances to win another championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James is running out of time with the Los Angeles Lakers. Since the 2020 NBA Finals which were played in the ‘bubble’, the King hasn’t found the ideal roster to make another championship run.

Anthony Davis keeps delivering his star caliber level, but, the supporting cast is the problem. A few weeks ago, the Boston Celtics showed how players like Jrue Holiday, Derrick White or Al Horford were crucial to lift Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. It’s not about Big Threes anymore. It’s about team effort.

As a consequence, the Lakers have to move fast if they want to acquire the NBA star needed to fight in the West with teams such as the Thunders, the Mavs, the Timberwolves or the Denver Nuggets.

Will Klay Thompson play with LeBron James?

According to a report from Dave McMenamin, LeBron James is willing to take a big pay cut with the Los Angeles Lakers to help the team sign one of the top stars available. The main target is Klay Thompson, but, other names have suddenly emerged.

“The type of player that LeBron James would be willing to make a financial sacrifice for would be an established veteran playmaker like James Harden or Klay Thompson, or an established big man to play alongside Anthony Davis, like Jonas Valanciunas.”

It’s important to remember that LeBron James will opt out fo the final year of his contract ($51 million). However, that doesn’t mean he’ll leave the Lakers. In fact, that’s out of the question after Bronny James was drafted by Los Angeles.

So, the path seems clear. LeBron gets the final contract of his career with the Lakers and, if a superstar is available in free agency, the pay cut is on the table as the King wants another ring. Remember, the priority is Klay.