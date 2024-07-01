Turkey will face Austria in an exciting match to see who will advance to the quarter-finals of UEFA Euro 2024.

What happens if Turkey lose, win or tie with Austria in Euro 2024 Round of 16?

Arriving at UEFA Euro 2024 with high hopes, Turkey boasts a rejuvenated squad featuring emerging talents like Arda Guler and Kenan Yıldız, who have already made their mark in top European teams.

Under the guidance of coach Vincenzo Montella, Turkey aims to surpass their best Euro performance from 2008, when they reached the semifinals before losing to Germany.

This year, Turkey faced a tough group stage, sharing it with CR7‘s Portugal, a match they lost 3-0. Despite this setback, they turned things around in the remaining matches and managed to secure second place, earning their spot in the Round of 16.

What happens if Turkey beat Austria?

If Turkey wins the Round of 16 match against Austria, they will advance to the quarter-finals. There, they will face the winner of the match between the Netherlands and Romania.

What happens if Turkey and Austria draw?

If Turkey and Austria end in a draw at the end of regulation time, the match will proceed to extra time, consisting of two 15-minute halves. If the tie persists after extra time, the outcome will be decided by a penalty shootout to determine who advances to the quarter-finals.

What happens if Turkey lose to Austria?

If Austria defeats Turkey, the Austrians will move on to the quarter-finals to play against either the Netherlands or Romania. Turkey would be eliminated from the tournament with a loss.