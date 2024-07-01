Brazil face Colombia in a Matchday 3 showdown of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Here is everything you need to know about the game such as when, where, and how to catch this must-see match, on TV or live stream in the USA.

As the group stage reaches its climax, one of the most anticipated matchups of Matchday 3 is on the horizon. Two title contenders will face off in a high-stakes showdown. Colombia, buoyed by two consecutive victories, have already secured their spot in the next round. With Luis Diaz leading the charge, Colombia now set their sights on clinching the top spot in their group.

However, standing in their way are Brazil, who have collected four points from their first two matches. The “Verdeamarelha” are equally determined, knowing that a victory will guarantee them the group leadership. Both teams are primed for a fierce battle, each eyeing those crucial three points to secure a favorable position heading into the knockout stages.

When will the Brazil vs Colombia match be played?

Brazil are gearing up to take on Colombia in a thrilling 2024 Copa America group stage encounter slated for Tuesday, July 2nd at 9:00 PM (ET).

Luis Diaz of Colombia – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Brazil vs Colombia: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Brazil vs Colombia in the USA

In a clash that promises fireworks, Colombia and Brazil collide on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa America, marking a pivotal moment in the tournament's unfolding drama.

The 2024 Copa America stands tall as the ultimate summer spectacle in the United States, spotlighting the finest teams and talents from across the continent from June 20 to July 14.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports.