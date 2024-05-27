With all the speculation about his future flooding social media, it now seems like the Los Angeles Lakers could face steep competition for LeBron James' services if he decides to become a free agent.

LeBron James can opt out of the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, and all signs point to him doing just that. It makes the most sense for him, both financially and in terms of leverage and control.

However, that also means he could become an unrestricted free agent. And while not many teams in the NBA could legitimately make a run at him, the Lakers could still face some steep competition for his services.

According to Philadelphia 76ers insider Keith Pompey, GM Daryl Morey has put James near the top of his shopping list for the offseason in case they don’t land Paul George, their main target.

The Sixers Could Target LeBron

“The Sixers do have their eyes on other lucrative-salary impact players just in case they don’t get George,” Pompey said. “That’s why they also are looking at potential free agents like the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby.”

The Sixers Will Make A Move

Per the report, Daryl Morey is going to add at least another star player to his roster, as they have more than enough assets to pull off a big trade if they strikeout in free agency:

“If not in free agency, the Sixers believe they can use their draft assets and available cap space to acquire a difference-maker via a trade. That has led to Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram being among trade interests,” added Pompey.

As for LeBron, it would make sense for him to get back to an easier conference, as he has only made it to the NBA Finals once in the west. However, it’s hard to envision him moving to the East Coast at this point in his career.