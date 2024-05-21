With LeBron James' future with the Los Angeles Lakers still up in the air, the team is also trying to get a new coach to replace the recently-fired Darvin Ham.

LeBron James Won’t Have A Say In Lakers’ New Coach

For the fourth time since LeBron James arrived in Southern California seven years ago, the Los Angeles Lakers will have a new coach by the start of the NBA’s regular season.

The Darvin Ham experiment was short-lived. Now, with not that many feasible or top-notch candidates available, they need to make sure to get things right this time, not only for the LeBron era but also for the future.

James has a player option and is likely to become a free agent, either to re-sign with the Lakers or take his talents somwhere else. That’s another reason why this hire will be so crucial.

LeBron James Isn’t Involved In The Lakers’ Coaching Search

Nonetheless, contrary to what most people thought, the four-time NBA champion isn’t involved in the Lakers’ head coaching search, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic:

“I’m told LeBron James is not involved in the Lakers’ head coaching search,” Charania said on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. “I’ve reported on it last week. J.J. Redick, James Borrego, Sam Cassell are the lead initial targets. But LeBron James has made it clear. This is the organization’s decision.”

LeBron Hasn’t Lobbied For JJ Redick

Redick has been a strong candidate over the past couple of weeks, given his relationship with LeBron. However, it seems like James hasn’t even addressed that possibility with his business partner:

“He’s had no conversations with the Lakers about J.J. Redick, his podcast partner,” Charania said. “He’s had no conversations with J.J. about that position as well. I did speak to [LeBron’s agent] Rich Paul this morning. He said, ‘LeBron James and J.J. Redick, they do a podcast together. That does not mean that he wants J.J. Redick as his head coach.’ But he’s leaving it up to the organization. We’ll see what LeBron James decides for his future.”

At the end of the day, it’s hard to think the Lakers will hire someone without at least getting James’ input in some fashion, especially given his long history of power struggles with coaches.