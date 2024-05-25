Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green spoke on The Big Podcast about Skip Bayless and his takes on LeBron James.

Draymond Green wasn’t having it from Skip Bayless and his over-the-top takes on The Big Podcast. Green, who had a below-average season with the Golden State Warriors, is looking to come back strong next season.

Still, the Warriors’ star doesn’t want to get back at it without letting something off his chest when talking about certain NBA pundits. The 34-year-old turned his attention to Skip Bayless and his constant attacks on LA Laker LeBron James.

Green slammed Bayless and his type of “journalism” while indirectly defending long-time on-court rival LeBron James.

Draymond Green blasts Skip Bayless

“The biggest hater outside the NBA is Skip Bayless, for sure… I hope I give him a soundbite for his show because it’s dying… For instance, like, there’s nothing [LeBron James] has done to give you something to hate on every single day,” Green stated.

Skip Bayless

Green revealed that Bayless at times can exaggerate a lot when speaking about James.

Looking ahead to next season, Green will be a major part of the new Golden State Warriors project. Along with star Stephen Curry, they will be the cornerstones of a fresh start for the seven-time NBA champions.