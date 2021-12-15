Despite he didn't play a single minute this season, a number of teams have kept tabs on Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving over the last few months. One of them were the Dallas Mavericks, according to SNY.

The Brooklyn Nets faced a huge problem early in the 2021-22 NBA season with Kyrie Irving refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine, which made him ineligible for home games due to New York City's vaccine mandate.

The situation got uglier when the Nets decided he wouldn't be part of home practices nor road games, practically leaving him out of the team unless he got the jab. Things could take a twist, though, as there seems to be "renewed optimism" on his return.

But for months, the situation indicated otherwise as it looked uncertain whether Irving would ever suit up for the Nets again. Unsurprisingly, that has apparently drawn the interest of other teams in the league, including the Dallas Mavericks.

NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks asked Nets about trading for Irving

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Mavs were among a group of teams who have got in touch with the Nets to inquire about the possibility of trading for Irving, who has not played for the team this season amid his Covid-19 vaccine stance.

Who did the Mavericks offer in exchange? Apparently, they have mentioned big man Kristaps Porzingis. The Latvian has dealt with criticism for his team's slow start, while his duo with Luka Doncic has yet to take off.

However, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told NBA insider Marc Stein that they never held those trade talks. Whether the interest ever existed or not, it looks like Irving won't be moving anytime soon. In the meantime, Kevin Durant and company can't wait to have him back with the team.