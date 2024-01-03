The Miami Heat have been in the market for another star for quite a while now. They’ve tried to trade for Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, and were strongly tied with Damian Lillard in the offseason.

Pat Riley may have lost his pull or his magic in the league, as he’s come home empty-handed after every attempt. He even snubbed Bradley Beal when the Washington Wizards star made his interest in playing for his team evident.

And now that the Lillard debacle made them reach a new low in terms of their failed trades, it seems like Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley are ready to make another run at Mitchell, who could reportedly be made available by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mitchell has yet to sign a contract extension in Cleveland, and the word around the league is that he’s not going to. Should that be the case, a trade is obviously the likeliest scenario.

Miami Heat Could Make Another Run At Donovan Mitchell

“The Heat have yet to pivot since losing this summer’s Damian Lillard sweepstakes, but they could still be in the market for a high-end shot-creator,” reported Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report.

Buckley adds that as good as Mitchell is, the Cavs might find it tough to get a big return for his services, mostly because whichever team trades for him will also have to be confident in their ability to sign him to an extension:

“Should the Cavs ever put Donovan Mitchell up for grabs, they may not find more young talent than Miami could potentially offer, assuming the Heat would be willing to part with all three of Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jović,“ the report added.

Then again, no one around the league has been interested in what the Heat have had to offer for their stars, but Herro and Jaquez Jr. have balled out this season, so maybe they’ll finally be able to get a deal done.