The Cleveland Cavaliers went all-in to add more talent and firepower to their roster. Trading for Donovan Mitchell — one of the NBA’s rising stars — was proof of their determination to go back to championship contention.

Mitchell’s first year with the Cavs was quite encouraging. He was a seamless fit next to Darius Garland, and they had one of the most explosive backcourts in the league.

Nonetheless, reports by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps state that the honeymoon may not last long. Apparently, the former Utah Jazz star won’t extend his contract and could be traded soon.

Donovan Mitchell Could Be Traded

“I don’t think there’s any chance he signs an extension there ever,” Bontemps said on The Hoops Collective. “And if it was up to me, I would trade Donovan Mitchell today– they’ll get a lot more for him with two summers left than they will with one. Now I also am fully aware that’s not what they’re gonna do, and I understand why.”

“This Fall when Donovan doesn’t extend– I’m sure he’ll get asked about it at Media Day, and I’m sure he’ll have a very good answer & maybe even a hedge answer, & um, that’ll be interesting,” added Windhorst.

Perhaps it could all change with a deep postseason run this season. If not, there will be no shortage of teams lining up trying to get the Louisville product, who’ll be just entering his physical prime.