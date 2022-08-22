Free agency is still underway, and the Los Angeles Lakers could use a helping hand or two. Here, we take a look at three former Lakers who should get another chance.

The Los Angeles Lakers made a couple of minor moves to start the offseason. They've been linked with a trade for Kyrie Irving, but the Brooklyn Nets aren't all that interested in Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers also extended LeBron James' contract and hope to have Anthony Davis running and gunning by the first day of the season. Other than that, their salary cap limitations have kept them from making a big splash.

But they could still find serviceable veterans if they dig deep into the free agency market. Convincing them to take a pay cut could be tricky, which is why they should look to bring in familiar faces. Here, we talk about three former Lakers they should bring back.

NBA Rumors: 3 Former Lakers They Should Bring Back

3. Montrezl Harell

Montrezl Harrell didn't leave the team on the best terms, but that seems to be a common trend with him. He's an emotional person, but that fire could be what the Lakers need in the second unit. Also, there will be a new coach, which could also mean more minutes.

Harrell has Sixth Man of the Year potential. He's a nightly double-double threat that can thrive on the offensive glass and provide some offense off the bench. They were outhustled in the paint last season, so the need is obvious.

2. DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins thrived during his brief days with the Lakers. He couldn't play due to injury but he established a great rapport with the team and the organization, so they might as well give him another chance right now.

They don't need All-Star Boogie; they just need a serviceable backup big who can give them 15+ minutes a night. Cousins could serve in a similar capacity to Dwight Howard during their championship run in 2020.

1. Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder fumbled the bag in his first stint with the Lakers, but money doesn't seem to be a priority of his right now. He even reached out to LeBron on social media to show his willingness to run it back in the purple and gold.

Kendrick Nunn's health will be a concern, and even if they keep Westbrook or trade for Kyrie, they still need a scoring punch off the bench. Schroder is one of the best backup PGs in the league, and he seems willing to take less money for a shot at contention.